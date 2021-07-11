Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Silgan were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 235.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

