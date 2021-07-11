Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 494 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

