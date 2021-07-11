Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

