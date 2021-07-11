MAX Exchange Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,225.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $544,961.47 and approximately $13,225.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,766.31 or 1.00000836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.01290764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00391773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00376501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006078 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004921 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

