MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,769 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

