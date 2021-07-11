Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MEGGF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

