Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.