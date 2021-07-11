Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

