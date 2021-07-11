Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99.
About Melcor Developments
