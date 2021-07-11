Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $22.05 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $955.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.