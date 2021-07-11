Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $567,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.14. 8,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,458. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

