Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00898422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

About Meta

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

