Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Financial Comparison

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Metromile alerts:

This table compares Metromile and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A HCI Group 9.44% -0.03% -0.01%

45.4% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metromile and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than HCI Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A HCI Group $310.44 million 2.51 $27.58 million $3.44 26.70

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

HCI Group beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.