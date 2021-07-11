MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:MFM opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

