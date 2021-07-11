Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.