MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 669,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

