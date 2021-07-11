Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,708.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 33% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $15,708.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00117208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162794 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,413,561,093 coins and its circulating supply is 4,208,351,526 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.