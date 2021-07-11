Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 3,440 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,034 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

