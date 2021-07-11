Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 3,012 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.