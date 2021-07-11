Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $225,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

