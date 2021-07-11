Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $298,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TransUnion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

