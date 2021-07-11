Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 184,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of APD opened at $291.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

