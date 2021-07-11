Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $481.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $483.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

