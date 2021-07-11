Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.56 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.56 or 0.00073441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and $43,446.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,270,682 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

