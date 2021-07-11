Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 0.8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

