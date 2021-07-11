MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

