MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FSK opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

