MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,203 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

