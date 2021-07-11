MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,380,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

