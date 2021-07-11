MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

