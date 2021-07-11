Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

