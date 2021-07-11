Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

