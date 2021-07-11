MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 29,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,061,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $81,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

