Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

