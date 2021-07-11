Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.