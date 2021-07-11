Morgan Stanley Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $98.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

