Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for 4.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,622. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.