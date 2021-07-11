Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$147.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$95.05 and a 52 week high of C$158.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 13.5400006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.72%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

