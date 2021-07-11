Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,353,933.60 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $253.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.