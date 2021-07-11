N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 2.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.77 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 1,561,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,147,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

