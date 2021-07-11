NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 161.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

