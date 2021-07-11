National Bank Financial Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of IGM opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

