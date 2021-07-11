National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

