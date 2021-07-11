National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $10,115,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

