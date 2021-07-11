National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

