National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Acquires 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.92 ($195.87).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 939.60 ($12.28) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The stock has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 929.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is 105.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

