National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $494.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 168,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

