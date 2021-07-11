Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.83 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.83 million and approximately $811,610.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,140,774 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

