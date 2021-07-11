Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Navient stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

