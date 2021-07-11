NerveNetwork 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,440.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $189,440.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

