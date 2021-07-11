Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,476. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

