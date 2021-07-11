Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $139.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

