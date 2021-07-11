Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,978 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $368.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

